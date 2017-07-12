Finance :  STOCKS RALLY: Here's what you need to know

Yellen said the US economy was strong enough to absorb gradual rate increase over the next few years.
Stocks rallied on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the US economy was strong enough to absorb gradual rate increases over the next few years.
Here's the scoreboard:
Additionally:
BARCLAYS: The perfect time to buy Snap will come after one key event
Yellen went to Congress and got grilled about the Fed's leaks and secret speeches.
$5.4 TRILLION ASSET MANAGER: Investors aren't taking enough risk in the stock market
The most popular measure of the stock market's value 'deserves to be trashed'