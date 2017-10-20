Finance :  STOCKS HIT RECORD HIGHS: Here's what you need to know

The markets closed at record highs again on Friday.
The major averages closed at record highs on Friday.
The day didn't start out so well though, as General Electric caught investors off-guard with its disastrous earnings report ahead of the bell.
But, after sliding more than 6% at the open, GE ended the day higher and the S&P 500, Dow Jones industrial average and Nasdaq posted their best closes of all-time.
