Finance :  STOCKS GO NOWHERE: Here's what you need to know (ANF, SNAP)

Stocks closed modestly higher on Monday ahead of earnings season,
Stocks closed almost flat on Monday ahead of earnings season, which kicks into full gear on Tuesday when PepsiCo reports.
Here's the scoreboard:
Additionally:
TRUMP: There's no way Congress 'would dare to leave Washington without a beautiful new HealthCare bill'
The number of people without health insurance is suddenly spiking
PAUL SINGER VS WARREN BUFFETT: Elliott Management is launching a $18.5 billion bidding war
Millions of American adults are not allowed to vote — and they could have changed history
Traders are the most confident since the early days of the financial crisis — and that's a huge red flag