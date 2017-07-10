Finance :  STOCKS GO NOWHERE: Here's what you need to know (ANF, SNAP)

Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Stocks closed modestly higher on Monday ahead of earnings season,

(Freshly Diced/Flickr)
Stocks closed almost flat on Monday ahead of earnings season, which kicks into full gear on Tuesday when PepsiCo reports.

Here's the scoreboard:

  • Dow: 21,408.52, -5.82, (-0.03%)
  • S&P 500: 2,427.43, +2.25, (0.09%)
  • Nasdaq: 6,176.39, +23.31, (0.38%)
  1. Abercrombie & Fitch gave up on trying to sell itself after talks with several suitors. "The A&F board of directors determined that the best path to enhance value for stockholders is the rigorous execution of our business plan," CEO Arthur Martinez said. Its shares plunged 20%.
  2. Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, dropped below its IPO price of $17 to $16.99 for the first time. Snap shares have been bumping around their IPO price ever since closing at that level on June 15.
  3. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is planning to roll out an updated version of the Senate GOP healthcare bill Thursday, Politico reported. The move comes as leadership hopes the Senate can bring the bill, the Better Care Reconciliation Act, to the floor for a vote by the end of next week.
  4. Best Buy fell 6% after it was reported that Amazon is going after one of the company's key advantages. Amazon is setting up its own version of Best Buy's Geek Squad, the in-person consultation service for devices, according to Recode.
  5. Walmart dropped 3% ahead of Amazon's big annual Prime Day sale. Amazon was up nearly 2%.

Additionally:

TRUMP: There's no way Congress 'would dare to leave Washington without a beautiful new HealthCare bill'

The number of people without health insurance is suddenly spiking

PAUL SINGER VS WARREN BUFFETT: Elliott Management is launching a $18.5 billion bidding war

Millions of American adults are not allowed to vote — and they could have changed history

Traders are the most confident since the early days of the financial crisis — and that's a huge red flag

JPMORGAN: Here's how to profit from Amazon Prime Day

