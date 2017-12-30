Finance :  STOCKS FINISH BEST YEAR SINCE 2013: Here's what you need to know

Stocks slipped on the final trading day of 2017.
Stocks slipped on the final working day of 2017, but not by nearly enough to cast a shadow on the incredible rally this year.
For the first time, the S&P 500 finished every month of the calendar year with a gain.
Here's Friday's scoreboard:
And for the final trading day of the year, here's how various assets were priced on Friday and their annual gain:
A settlement has been reached in the insider-trading case against Bill Ackman's hedge fund, Pershing Square, and Valeant Pharmaceuticals. "Pershing Square and Valeant have agreed to split the $290 million total settlement such that Pershing Square will pay $193.75 million and Valeant will pay $96.25 million," Pershing said in a press release.
Additionally:
The best stock market trade of 2017 was one that experts hate
A kidnapped crypto executive was reportedly released after paying a $1 million bitcoin ransom
You can now practice trading CME bitcoin futures
Wall Street banks are booking big losses because of Trump's new tax rules — and they can be traced all the way back to the financial crisis