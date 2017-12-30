Finance :  STOCKS FINISH BEST YEAR SINCE 2013: Here's what you need to know

news

Stocks slipped on the final working day of 2017, but not by nearly enough to cast a shadow on the incredible rally this year.

For the first time, the S&P 500 finished every month of the calendar year with a gain.

Here's Friday's scoreboard:

Dow: 24,719.22, -118.29, (-0.48%).

24,719.22, -118.29, (-0.48%). S&P 500: 2,673.61, -13.93, (-0.52%).

2,673.61, -13.93, (-0.52%). Nasdaq: 6,903.39, -46.77, (-0.67%).

And for the final trading day of the year, here's how various assets were priced on Friday and their annual gain:

S&P 500: 2,673.61, +19.5% (best year since 2013).

2,673.61, +19.5% (best year since 2013). 10-year yield: 2.45% on January 2 and 2.4% on Friday.

2.45% on January 2 and 2.4% on Friday. 30-year yield: 3.06% on January 2 and 2.74% on Friday.

3.06% on January 2 and 2.74% on Friday. WTI crude oil: 60.42, +12% (highest level since mid-2015).

60.42, +12% (highest level since mid-2015). Gold: $1,305.50, +13% (best year since 2010).

$1,305.50, +13% (best year since 2010). US dollar index: 91.94, -10% (worst year since 2003).

91.94, -10% (worst year since 2003). Bitcoin: $14,610.71, +1,401% (as of 3:35 p.m. ET).

Additionally:

