Finance :  STOCKS FIGHT BACK: Here's what you need to know

Thursday didn't get off to a good start.

On Thursday morning, Apple was down as much as 2.8% on reports of the company cutting production orders linked to the new iPhone 8. Apple led the S&P 500 down as much as 0.5% in early trading.

But, the markets weren't going to let a single stock drag them down, so at about 10:15 AM, the S&P reversed course and started a long march upward to end the day above its break-even point.

More than one Wall Street firm has called for a correction to hit the markets soon, but it didn't come today.

