Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  STOCKS FALL: Here's what you need to know

Finance STOCKS FALL: Here's what you need to know

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Stocks fell from record highs ahead of key tech earnings

null play

null

(Hollis Johnson)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Stocks fell from record highs ahead of key tech earnings from companies including Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet on Thursday.

Here's the scoreboard:

  • Dow: 23,329.46, -112.30, (-0.48%)
  • S&P 500: 2,557.15, -11.98, (-0.47%)
  • Nasdaq: 6,563.89, -34.54, (-0.52%)
  1. Chipotle shares fell 15% to a five-year low after the company reported earnings that were weaker than expected. Chipotle also lowered its outlook for the year.
  2. AMD plunged 13% after the company beat on earnings but released weak guidance for the year. "For the fourth quarter of 2017, AMD expects revenue to decrease approximately 15 percent sequentially," the chipmaker said.
  3. Gary Cohn is no longer being considered for Fed Chair, Bloomberg reports. He's set to leave the White House once tax reform is done, the report said.
  4. President Donald Trump said including changes to 401(k)s and retirement accounts could be used as "negotiating" tools for the Republican tax reform bill. The comment comes amid reports Republicans could consider a cap on the amount Americans could contribute to a traditional, tax-deferred 401(k) or IRA as $2,400 a year.
  5. The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate at 1.00% on Wednesday, as expected. "This partly reflected "reflects concerns over NAFTA renegotiations and, to a lesser extent, the stronger Canadian dollar," David Madani, senior Canadian economist at Capital Economics, said.

Additionally:

GUNDLACH: The bond market's 'moment of truth has arrived'

Trump's plan to rip up NAFTA could cause a big setback in the housing market

Traders are betting that tech giants will crush earnings season

Congress just killed a rule that would have made it easier for consumers to sue banks — here's why people are so upset

Top 3

1 Finance Mark Zuckerberg and his college-sweetheart wife, Priscilla Chan,...bullet
2 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
3 Watch Out! 5 scams that target your bank accountbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos.
Finance Tech stocks took a hit heading into a crucial stretch of earnings — but traders are still betting on blockbuster results
null
Finance Buffalo Wild Wings explodes higher after raising its earnings forecast (BWLD)
A Bitcoin sign is seen in a window in Toronto.
Finance 5 things you must know before putting your money in Bitcoin
null
Finance Warren Buffett has a simple explanation for how he invests — and it's easy to replicate (MOAT)