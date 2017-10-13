Finance :  STOCKS CLIMB TO RECORD HIGHS: Here's what you need to know

Stocks climbed to a new record as a core reading of inflation slowed, showing that economic growth is continuing to grind along.

The S&P 500 gained 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow increased 0.2% and the more tech-heavy Nasdaq also rose 0.2%.

First up, the scoreboard:

Dow: 22,873.83, +32.82, (+0.14%)

22,873.83, +32.82, (+0.14%) S&P 500: 2,552.70, +1.73, (+0.07%)

2,552.70, +1.73, (+0.07%) Nasdaq: 6,603.05, +11.34, (+0.17%)

6,603.05, +11.34, (+0.17%) US 10-year yield: 2.28%, -0.04

2.28%, -0.04 WTI crude oil: $51.36, +0.76

1. Forget bitcoin, an $8 trillion bubble in global markets is waiting to pop. Deutsche Bank's chief economist singles out government and corporate bonds that still have negative yields as potentially disastrous.

2. The rise of a new kind of finance is setting off alarm bells at the Fed. A surge in new methods and avenues to circumvent conventional bank finance presents the next major challenge for regulators in Washington, the St. Louis Fed's president, James Bullard, told Business Insider in an interview.

3. Traders are betting big against gun stocks after the Las Vegas mass shooting. After their prices surged immediately following the massacre, traders are now loading up on shorts.

4. Bank of America beat on third-quarter earnings. The bank reported earnings of $0.48 per share, even with the second quarter, beating analysts estimates of $0.46 per share.

5. Bitcoin went bananas. The red-hot cryptocurrency crossed $5,800 for the first time and set a record high of $5,866 a coin.

ADDITIONALLY:

These 13 companies pay the highest effective tax rate in the US

The Weinstein Company will reportedly be sold off or shut down — but the company publicly denies it

Jamie Dimon talks about bitcoin one day after saying 'I'm not going to talk about bitcoin anymore'

REPORT: Saudi Aramco is 'considering shelving plans for an IPO'

Trump needs to make another key appointment as Janet Yellen's right hand man steps down

MORGAN STANLEY: Here are 20 companies that are best exposed to the growing space economy

Fed president James Bullard tells us why he disagrees with his colleagues about the need for more rate hikes

Brevan Howard, an $11 billion hedge fund, is betting on volatility in the world's most important market

Cryptocurrencies are 'in the 3rd inning' — and Wall Street is just getting started