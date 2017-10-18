Finance :  STOCKS CLIMB: Here's what you need to know

Wednesday was another installation in the continued pattern of low volatility and modest gains.

The S&P 500 has closed higher for five days in a row but has only gained about 0.41% in that time.

The Dow is up 1.35% over that time, and closed above 23,000 for the first time ever on Wednesday. The Nasdaq is the only index to not close higher on each of the past five days but still has posted a modest overall gain of 0.49%.

Traders are betting the modest gains will continue, as short interest in the S&P 500 is at a three-year low.

Here's the scoreboard:

Other headlines

What you need to know on Wall Street today

I ate like billionaire Warren Buffett for a week — and I felt awful

WE ARE SORRY: BTIG apologizes for overestimating Snap (SNAP)

Tens of millions of Americans are being left out of the economic recovery — and it's easier than ever to see who they are

Morgan Stanley is making a boatload of cash lending money to rich people — and it's just getting started