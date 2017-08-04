Finance :  Square smashes expectations in Q2 (SQ)

This story was delivered to BI Intelligence "Payments Briefing" subscribers. To learn more and subscribe, please click here.
Square's Q2 2017 earnings exceeded analyst expectations and broke its own records, posting growth and gains in all the right places.
The firm’s volume is growing — gross payment volume (GPV) hit $16.4 billion, marking 32% annual growth. It’s also a notable 21% sequential growth, compared to flat sequential gains in the prior quarter and single-digits in the quarters before that. And as Square jumps, its margins are also increasing — the quarter saw just $16 million in losses in Q2 2017, marking notable year-over-year improvement.
It’s likely Square’s push to more effectively target larger sellers is boosting its growth.
Ongoing increases in these areas show that Square is finding its niche in the industry. For Square, the larger seller segment is particularly lucrative on two fronts. In addition to processing more GPV, which in turn boosts transaction revenue, this seller population consumes a wider variety of value-added software and services, like Square Capital, Instant Deposit, and other a la carte offerings that Square can charge for. By expanding that population, and therefore growing usage and engagement with these services, Square can bolster its subscription- and services-based revenue — the segment nearly doubled annually, while cutting losses relative to revenue — which in turn could help the firm continue to grow in the long-term.
