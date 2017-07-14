Finance :  Sprint has reportedly approached Warren Buffett about an investment (S)

The details are unclear, but it could be an over $10 billion investment in Sprint from Berkshire Hathaway, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Sprint Chairman Masayoshi Son approached Warren Buffett to discuss a deal with the telecoms company, according to The Wall Street Journal's Ryan Knutson and Shalini Ramachandran.
Son also met with John Malone, the cable mogul, at the Allen & Co. annual conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, the report on Friday said.
The Journal reported that details of the deal are still unclear, but could be an over $10 billion investment in Sprint from Berkshire Hathaway.
Spring shares gained as much as 4% after the news crossed.
Amid fierce competition among the largest telecommunications companies, the chief financial officer of T-Mobile had said the company would benefit from a merger with Sprint.