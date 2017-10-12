Finance :  Southwest Airlines will start flying to Hawaii (LUV)

Southwest Airlines is getting ready to fly to Hawaii!

The airline said Thursday it will start selling tickets the Aloha State in 2018. When the service will actually launch has yet to be revealed. Southwest is currently securing approval to land in Hawaii from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Although Southwest has yet to announce the new routes, the first flights will begin on California, Southwest executive vice president Andrew Watterson said at a gathering in Los Angeles, according to CBS News. The airline is planning to offer fares that are lower than the market average.

Passengers will fly to Hawaii on Southwest's new line of Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircrafts that have increased range and efficiency and seat 175 passengers.

Southwest is known for allowing customers to change flights without charging a fee. It also allows customers to check to bags for free, provided they adhere to size and weight limitations.

"A day long-awaited by our Customers, fans, and more than 55,000 of the world's most-loved airline Employees is finally within sight — a day that will showcase your Hospitality, about as far Southwest as you can go in the US," Southwest Chairman and CEO Garry Kelly said at an event announcing the new Hawaii route.

"Hawaii is an important place for Southwest Airlines because so many people count on us to take them everywhere they want to go reliably and affordably. We're ready and excited to address a request we've heard for years," he continued.