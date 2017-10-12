Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Snap spikes to its best level in more than 3 months (SNAP)

  Published:

Snap is still 5.6% below its $17 IPO.

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel play

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel

(Snap Inc.)
Snap's stock finally looks like it could be turning a corner following a brutal six months of trading. The company's initial public offering priced at $17 and spiked to more than $29 just a couple of days later. But, a slew of downgrades, word that rival Facebook was copying its every move and a massive share unlock pushed shares below $12 i the middle of August.

Thursday's advance comes after the social media company received a pair of favorable bank write ups on Wednesday. Credit Suisse raised its price target on the stock to $20 a share and said advertisers were finally warming up to the platform's unique vertical platform. While Piper Jaffray kept its target at $12.50, it said Snap was destroying rival Facebook in winning over teenagers.

Shares are still down 5.6% from their March IPO.

Snap is set to report third-quarter earnings on November 15.

