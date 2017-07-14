Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Snap is sliding after its 2nd downgrade in a week (SNAP)

Finance Snap is sliding after its 2nd downgrade in a week (SNAP)

  • Published:

The downgrade is a result of worries over user growth and strong competition.

A banner for Snap Inc. hangs on the facade of the NYSE play

A banner for Snap Inc. hangs on the facade of the NYSE

(Thomson Reuters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Blackledge downgraded Snap from a buy to a neutral and lowered his price target from $21 to $17. The downgrade is a result of Blackledge's worries over user growth and strong competition, according to CNBC. Instagram is a worry of many investors, as it has a larger user base and the backing of its huge parent company Facebook.

The downgrade is the second in a week for Snap. Morgan Stanley, one of Snap's IPO underwriters, lowered its outlook in an embarrassing admission of over-optimism. The bank cut its price target by 46% to $16 while downgrading the name.

Not everyone is pessimistic about Snap's future, however. Some investors are starting to Snap's low price as an attractive entry point, with shares down 37.49% since its IPO. Barclays believes investors are too worried about the expiration of Snap's lockup period, which will release around 950 million new shares for trading over the next month.

Additionally, Stifel thinks investors just don't understand the app. The bank compared Snap to Twitter, saying Snap was what investors wished Twitter could be: a company with a strong, loyal user base in a desirable demographic and a strong and growing ad platform.

Click here to read more about Snap ...

Top 3

1 Finance Bitcoin is embroiled in a civil war — here's one way it can unfoldbullet
2 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
3 Finance Ethereum's share of the cryptocurrency market has explodedbullet

Finance

Ethereum
Finance Ethereum is sliding
JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon speaks at a Remain in the EU campaign event attended by Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne (not shown) at JP Morgan's corporate centre in Bournemouth
Finance DIMON: It's embarrassing to travel the world as an American citizen given 'the stupid s--- we have to deal with' (JPM)
null
Finance The equity chief at $5.4 trillion investment firm BlackRock says you should be buying bank stocks
A man walks past a Citibank branch in lower Manhattan, New York October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Finance Citigroup beats on earnings as fixed income business soars