Finance :  Silver is sliding for an 8th straight day

Silver is falling for the eighth straight day on Monday, trading down 1.86% at $15.33 an ounce.

The commodity is at its lowest levels since April 2016.

Silver was under pressure last week before experiencing a flash crash on Friday that sent the price down 7% before recovering most of those losses. It resumed its downward trend after the flash crash.

Silver's eight-day slide has led to a drop of 5.3%. The white metal is down about 5.1% so far in 2017.

Gold has been on a similar decline, falling in each of the last eight days. The commodity is down 2.51% over the last week and is currently trading around $1210.30.