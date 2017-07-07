Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Silver is getting crushed after briefly recovering from flash crash

  • Published:

The flash crash scare might be becoming reality.

Silver's flash crash scare on Thursday night is becoming reality on Friday.

Thursday evening, silver was trading at around $16.18 an ounce before plunging about 7% to a low of $14.86. It quickly recovered those losses.

However, half a day later, the commodity is edging closer to its flash crash lows, trading down 3.18% at $15.56.

The flash crash was blamed on a fat-fingered trader and could have been amplified by thin market conditions ahead of the US jobs report and algorithmic trading.

Gold is also lower, down 1.14% on Friday.

