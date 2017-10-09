Home > Business Insider > Finance >

See inside Jennifer Lopez's penthouse in the exclusive Manhattan building that she just listed for $27 million

See inside Jennifer Lopez's penthouse in the exclusive Manhattan building that she just listed for $27 million

  Published: 2017-10-09

The penthouse is located in The Whitman, a luxury four-unit building across the street from Madison Square Park.

Jennifer Lopez has left the building.

The singer-actress has listed her New York City penthouse, located in The Whitman, a luxury four-unit building overlooking Madison Square Park, for $26.95 million.

Adam D. Molin, founder of Molin Group, holds the listing.

Lopez — who raked in $38 million in pre-tax earnings last year — bought the 6,540 square-foot duplex, complete with four outdoor terraces, for $20 million in 2014.

Even with Lopez on the way out, the halls of The Whitman will remain star-studded. Residents include former first daughter Chelsea Clinton, hedge fund manager John Silvetz, and NASCAR's Jeff Gordon.

Take a peek inside 21 East 26th Street:

The Whitman Mansion was originally built in 1924 in New York City's trendy Flatiron neighborhood. The building was converted into boutique condominiums in 2013, with listing prices starting at $10 million.

Referred to as "the crown jewel" of the Whitman — which has a private gym and 24-hour doorman — the penthouse comprises 6,500 square feet of interior living space across two floors and 3,000 square feet of outdoor space on four separate terraces.

A private elevator opens up to a sun-filled great room with a skylight and three sets of French doors boasting up-close views of Madison Square Park. The penthouse has four bedrooms and six-and-a half bathrooms.

At $4,120 per square foot, the home is more than twice the median price-per-square foot in Manhattan, according to Zillow. When she bought the unit three years ago, Lopez paid about $3,000 per square foot.

The kitchen has marble countertops, built-in pantries, stainless-steel appliances, and a wine cooler, plus plenty of formal and informal seating.

A private master suite is located on the sixth floor, with two accompanying master bathrooms and a terrace facing 27th street.

The master bedroom is complete with two marble bathrooms, a separate soaking tub, and a windowed dressing room with access to a terrace.

