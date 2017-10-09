Finance :  See inside Jennifer Lopez's penthouse in the exclusive Manhattan building that she just listed for $27 million

Jennifer Lopez has left the building.
The singer-actress has listed her New York City penthouse, located in The Whitman, a luxury four-unit building overlooking Madison Square Park, for $26.95 million.
Adam D. Molin, founder of Molin Group, holds the listing.
Lopez — who raked in $38 million in pre-tax earnings last year — bought the 6,540 square-foot duplex, complete with four outdoor terraces, for $20 million in 2014.
Even with Lopez on the way out, the halls of The Whitman will remain star-studded. Residents include former first daughter Chelsea Clinton, hedge fund manager John Silvetz, and NASCAR's Jeff Gordon.
Take a peek inside 21 East 26th Street:
The Whitman Mansion was originally built in 1924 in New York City's trendy Flatiron neighborhood. The building was converted into boutique condominiums in 2013, with listing prices starting at $10 million. (Google Maps)
Source: Curbed New York
Referred to as "the crown jewel" of the Whitman — which has a private gym and 24-hour doorman — the penthouse comprises 6,500 square feet of interior living space across two floors and 3,000 square feet of outdoor space on four separate terraces. (Courtesy Adam D. Modlin/Modlin Group)
Source: Zillow
A private elevator opens up to a sun-filled great room with a skylight and three sets of French doors boasting up-close views of Madison Square Park. The penthouse has four bedrooms and six-and-a half bathrooms. (Courtesy of Adam D. Modlin/Modlin Group)
At $4,120 per square foot, the home is more than twice the median price-per-square foot in Manhattan, according to Zillow. When she bought the unit three years ago, Lopez paid about $3,000 per square foot. (Courtesy of Adam D. Modlin/Modlin Group)
The kitchen has marble countertops, built-in pantries, stainless-steel appliances, and a wine cooler, plus plenty of formal and informal seating. (Courtesy of Adam D. Modlin/Modlin Group)
Source: The New York Times
A private master suite is located on the sixth floor, with two accompanying master bathrooms and a terrace facing 27th street. (Courtesy of Adam D. Molin/Molin Group)
The master bedroom is complete with two marble bathrooms, a separate soaking tub, and a windowed dressing room with access to a terrace. (Courtesy of Adam D. Molin/Molin Group)
Source: The New York Times
Check out more photos of the home from Modlin Group here.