Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Ruby Tuesday is getting bought out after years of declining sales (RT)

Finance Ruby Tuesday is getting bought out after years of declining sales (RT)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Ruby Tuesday had announced in March that it was looking into strategic alternatives.

null play

null

(Flickr/Mr. Blue MauMau)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ruby Tuesday said Monday it will be bought out by the private-equity firm NRD Capital, following four straight years of declining sales.

NRD Capital will acquire the casual-dining chain for $2.40 per share in cash and assume or retire all its debt obligations for a total enterprise value of about $335 million, excluding the transaction costs. Ruby Tuesday's stock jumped premarket above the acquisition price, by 23% to as much as $2.44 per share.

The companies expect the deal to close in the first quarter of 2018. Ruby Tuesday had announced in March that it was looking into other ways to revive its business, including a possible sale or merger.

"With a well-established brand, differentiated from other casual dining restaurants by its Garden Bar, we see significant opportunities to drive value for Ruby Tuesday," said Aziz Hashim, the founder of NRD, in a statement.

Ruby Tuesday also announced first-quarter results on Monday, with a narrower net loss from a year ago of $9.8 million or $0.16 per share. Sales at restaurants open for at least one year fell 5.8%.

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Nigeria’s grave oversight Unpacking life insurance!bullet
3 Finance The world's 10 largest megacities are home to over 19...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Growing short bets on the VIX remind some experts of the conditions leading up to the 1987 stock market crash.
Finance Bets on a 'dangerous' trade that reminds experts of the 1987 market crash just hit a new record
us dollar
Finance The dollar is hovering
The value of Naira should be reflect the giant status of Nigerian economy.
Finance Currencies of 4 smaller African countries that are stronger in trade than Naira in 2017
Primary-school students dressed in replica Red Army uniforms at a flag-raising ceremony at Tiananmen Square in Beijing.
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, ARMK)