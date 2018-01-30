Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Ripple’s XRP sinks to its lowest levels since the cryptocurrency ‘bloodbath’

Finance Ripple’s XRP sinks to its lowest levels since the cryptocurrency ‘bloodbath’

  • Published: , Refreshed:

It's been a rough year so far for cryptocurrencies — and Ripple is no exception.

Ripple XRP price play

Ripple XRP price

(Markets Insider)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!


Ripple’s XRP — a cryptocurrency designed for international payments and money transfers — has lost almost 10% of its value since Monday, bottoming out at just $1.0852 per coin Tuesday afternoon, according to Markets Insider data.

Just before the new year, XRP was hitting record highs and reached a peak of $3.315 on January 4. Now, less than four weeks later, the token is worth one-third of its peak value.

All cryptocurrencies have seen violent price swings — often more than 10% in either direction — since the start of 2018, a dramatic departure from last year’s seemingly endless upward price movements. Two weeks ago, a cryptocurrency "bloodbath" wiped out hundreds of millions from global cryptocurrency markets in just two days.

Regulators worldwide have become more heavy-handed in their approaches to cryptocurrencies and so-called initial coin offerings. On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex was the subject of a subpoena by the CFTC in December, which dragged down prices.

Earlier in January, rumors of crackdowns on mining and exchanges in China as well as South Korea began a month that has been rife with volatility. Still, XRP remains 437% above where it was trading three months ago.

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance 9 mind-blowing facts about the world's richest peoplebullet
3 Finance The 10 longest flights in the world, rankedbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Riyadh Saudi Arabia
Finance Saudi Arabia is working on an official policy for bitcoin but a ban is unlikely
AriseBank's website was offline Tuesday morning.
Finance The SEC has shut down another ICO — this time an alleged $600 million scam in Texas
null
Finance Stocks get crushed in one of their worst days since Brexit
The entrance to the Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) headquarters in Sunnyvale, California.
Finance AMD is rising after beating across the board (AMD)