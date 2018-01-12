Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Retail stocks are rising after a report said last year's holiday season was 'better than anything we could have hoped for' (AMZN, TGT, KSS, JWN)

Finance Retail stocks are rising after a report said last year's holiday season was 'better than anything we could have hoped for' (AMZN, TGT, KSS, JWN)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The holiday season wasn't just good for Amazon. Traditional retailers are seeing big upticks Friday.

Kohls stock price retail play

Kohls stock price retail

(Markets Insider)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Retail stocks are up, some over 3%, on solid numbers from the National Retail Federation.
  • Sales rose 5.5% last November and December compared to the previous year.


Americans spent 5.5% more in November and December 2017, reaching $691.9 billion, than they did the previous year, the National Retail Federation said Friday.

The holiday season was expected to be one of the best in a decade thanks to higher-than-usual consumer confidence and an increasingly lower unemployment rate, but the numbers released by the industry group were still a shock.

Here’s how some of the country’ largest retail stocks were doing in trading midday:

"We knew going in that retailers were going to have a good holiday season but the results are even better than anything we could have hoped for, especially given the misleading headlines of the past year,” the National Retail Federation’s President and CEO Matthew Shay said in a press release.

"Whether they shopped in-store, online or on their phones, consumers were in the mood to spend, and retailers were there to offer them good value for their money. With this as a starting point and tax cuts putting more money into consumers’ pockets, we are confident that retailers will have a very good year ahead."

Building materials and supplies stores posted the biggest sales increases, rising by 8.1% over the previous year. Home furnishings and electronics/appliance stores came in just below at 7.5% and 6.1%, respectively.

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance Aliko Dangote is Africa’s richest man for the seventh straight...bullet
3 Finance I flew on Honda's new $4.9 million private jet, and it's an...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Viacom stock price
Finance Viacom surges after reports it's in talks to merge with CBS (VIA)
trader celebration
Finance STOCKS HIT A RECORD HIGH: Here's what you need to know
null
Finance A popular bitcoin stock announced a 91-for-1 split that could make it more accessible to the masses
A man holds his hand up while bidding on a work of art inside the auction house Christie's during the Post-War and contemporary Art sale November 15, 2006 in New York City. Christie's estimates that works by Warhol, Willem de Kooning, Roy Lichtenstein and others could go for up to $220 million in what the auction house says may be the most valuable post-World War II and contemporary art auction in history. Warhol's 'Mao' portrait from 1972 went for over 17 million, setting an all time record for the artist. (Photo by )
Finance The US government will auction off $53 million of bitcoins