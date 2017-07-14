Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Retail sales fall more than expected

Finance Retail sales fall more than expected

  • Published:

Consumer spending accounts for more than two-thirds of the US economy, and so retail sales offer a pulse check.

null play

null

(John Grees/Reuters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Retail sales were weaker than forecast in June, according to the Commerce Department.

Sales fell 0.2% from May, lower than the estimate for an increase by 0.1%, according to Bloomberg. The biggest sales drop was at brick-and-mortar stores that sell items including flowers, office supplies, and second-hand products. Sales at department stores also fell.

Stripping out automobile and gas sales, so-called core retail sales fell 0.1% (0.4% was expected.)

Consumer expectations for the economy as measured by the University of Michigan's survey have softened this year. That appeared to be linked to opinions about economic policy, said Ellen Zentner, Morgan Stanley's chief US economist, in a preview.

And it may be discouraging spending. In May, disposable personal income grew 0.5% month-on-month, but consumption only increased by 0.1%.

Consumer spending accounts for more than two-thirds of the US economy, and so retail sales offer a pulse check.

Top 3

1 Finance Bitcoin is embroiled in a civil war — here's one way it can unfoldbullet
2 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
3 Finance Ethereum's share of the cryptocurrency market has explodedbullet

Finance

Ethereum
Finance Ethereum is sliding
JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon speaks at a Remain in the EU campaign event attended by Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne (not shown) at JP Morgan's corporate centre in Bournemouth
Finance DIMON: It's embarrassing to travel the world as an American citizen given 'the stupid s--- we have to deal with' (JPM)
A banner for Snap Inc. hangs on the facade of the NYSE
Finance Snap is sliding after its 2nd downgrade in a week (SNAP)
null
Finance The equity chief at $5.4 trillion investment firm BlackRock says you should be buying bank stocks