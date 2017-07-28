Finance :  Redfin soars in its first day of trading (RDFN)

Redfin, a real estate software and brokerage service provider, soared by as much as 39% on its first day of trading Friday.

The company had priced its initial public offering of about 9.2 million shares at $15 apiece. This was above the expected range of $12 to $14 per share.

Redfin was worth $1.73 billion at the end of trading. Goldman Sachs and Allen & Company were the lead book-running managers for the IPO.

According to a regulatory filing, Redfin doesn't have any definitive plans for how it intends to use the proceeds of its IPO.