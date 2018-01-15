Finance :  Ram has finally revealed its new 1500 pickup — now the 2018 truck wars can begin (FCAU)

news

Ram debuted its new full-size pickup in Detroit.

The new truck contains several innovations, including a large infotainment screen and a new hybrid drivetrain offering.

It's set to do battle this year with the Ford F-150 and the Chevy Silverado.



DETROIT — At the 2018 Detroit auto show on Monday, Ram pulled the cover off its new 1500 full-size pickups.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' newest vehicle competes with the refreshed Ford F-150 and the all-new Chevy Silverado.

"The all-new 2019 Ram 1500 delivers a no-compromise approach to the full-size truck segment with strength, durability, technology and efficiency," Ram chief Mike Manley said in a statement.

He added that the new pickup delivers "leading-edge innovation with 225 pounds of weight reduction, 12,750 pounds of towing capability, a stunning Uconnect 12-inch touchscreen display and active systems that improve fuel efficiency."

The available big touchscreen is particularly notable, bringing Ram's pickup into the same league as the Tesla Model S and Model X and the Volvo Senus systems, all of which have large infotainment screens.

Ram also innovated with the drivetrain on the 1500. A new "eTorque system delivers improved fuel efficiency in both V-6 and V-8 configurations," the company said. The eTorque technology adds hybrid elements to both the 3.6-liter V6 and the 5.7-liter Hemi V8, providing a boost in both torque and fuel-economy. (You can get a V8 without it, however.)

The new 1500 — which is available at six different price levels, depending on trim — was joined in Detroit by the 2019 Rebel, Ram's high-performance version of the pickup, intended to take on Ford's F-150 Raptor.

Design is actually more aggressive than the old pickup, which was known for its bold looks. The front fascia is now dominated by a powerful grille, and overall, although the 1500 has shed weight, it's gained size.

Pricing for the new pickup wasn't announced, but the outgoing generation started at about $27,000. The truck goes on sale later this year.