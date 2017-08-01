Finance :  Poundland is having a 50% off sale

LONDON — Ever thought Poundland was too expensive? No, me neither.

Despite its already low prices, the discount retailer — famed for selling almost everything for £1 — has launched its first ever summer sale, with thousands of products reduced to just 50p.

Poundland trading director Barry Williams said in a statement announcing the sale: "No-one loves a bargain more than Poundland customers and our promise to them is clear – amazing value every day. Our first ever summer sale is yet another example of how we provide customers with that value.

"We are discounting everything from outdoor living to confectionery so come rain or shine, we are confident this sale event will brighten our customer’s summer!"

The sale launched on Monday and discounted items include sweets, jewellery, guy ropes, plastic cups, trowels, and much more. The sale runs until the end of August.