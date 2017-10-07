Finance :  People are ditching the Hamptons for this weekend destination nearby — and fall is the best time to visit

Once there starts to be a chill in the air, it's time to ditch the Hamptons in search of something more quaint and cozy.

The North Fork of Long Island, New York, just across the Peconic Bay from the more glitzy Hamptons, offers wineries, pumpkin patches, and decadent restaurants for friends and families to enjoy.

Just an hour and 45 minutes from New York City, the North Fork is the perfect weekend escape. If driving isn't for you, the Long Island Railroad makes several stops across the North Fork, all the way out to Greenport.

We've put together a guide for the perfect fall getaway in Long Island's North Fork, including advice on where to eat, where to stay, and what to do.

Where to eat:

One of the most underrated parts of the North Fork is its up-and-coming food scene.

Caci, located in Southold, uses both locally sourced and Italian-imported ingredients to create its seasonal menus. Try any of the homemade pastas or hearty fall dishes.

Though it only opened a little over two years ago, American Beech, located on Main Street in Greenport, is already well-known for its market-fresh American fare. The buttermilk fried chicken is the perfect cozy dish.

For more family-friendly eats, try out Claudio's, which is also located in Greenport. It's the oldest, same-family-owned restaurant in the US, according to the National Restaurant Association.

Cooperage Inn, in Baiting Hollow, offers family-style dishes as well as fall staples like chicken pot pie and pork chops with apples. Cooperage Inn also hosts a fall festival every weekend from September until the end of October.

For breakfast, head to Love Lane Kitchen in Mattituck (known for their "pancake tacos"), Main Road Biscuit Co. in Jamesport, or Bruce and Son in Greenport before hitting up the pumpkin patches or wineries.

Where to drink:

The North Fork is famous for its nearly 50 wineries and diverse wine selection. Long Island is the third-largest growing region in America and welcomes over 1.2 million visitors each year.

Paumanok and Lieb Cellars both offer outdoor decks, wine tastings, and cheese boards for those who want to relax and take in the scenery.

If you're looking for a quick wine tasting during your exploring, Roanoke Vineyards' tasting room is nestled on picturesque Love Lane in Mattituck. It's located next to one of the best cheese shops in the area.

Families can also find lawn games, barbecue, and live music at Osprey's Dominion.

For non-wine lovers, the North Fork also has its fair share of breweries and cider mills. Greenport Harbor Brewing Company's newly expanded tasting room offers flights and small bites as well as special events during the month of October. Pumpkin lovers should try the seasonal Leaf Pile brew.

The Riverhead Cider House is a bustling hub for cider lovers in Calverton. Try any of the eight ciders on tap, but stay for the live music.

For a quieter vibe (maybe on your way home from the pumpkin patches), Woodside Orchards offers tastings and growlers. If you want to stick around, you can also pick your own apples and snack on some cider donuts.

What to do:

If vineyards are less your speed, the fall is prime time for the North Fork, which has more farms than its upscale sibling, the Hamptons.

Stop at either Harbes or Stakey's for U-Pick pumpkins. You can also indulge in fire-roasted corn, candy apples, and fresh lemonade as well as photo ops, mazes, and farm animals. Harbes and Woodside Orchards also offer apple picking.

Greenport is the perfect spot to window shop. With boutiques and novelty stores like a cigar roller and a shop dedicated to hot sauce, you're sure to find something interesting.

Love Lane in Mattituck also offers a picturesque walk with a tasting room, antique stores, and clothing boutiques.

If you're looking for more shopping options, the Tanger outlets offer several stores for clothing, accessories, and home furnishings, and they're located right in Riverhead.

Since the weather this fall has been milder than usual, you may also want to take a trip to the Horton Point Lighthouse and beach for a tour and a picnic.

Where to stay:

If you plan to stay the weekend, Airbnb has some great options all along the North Fork.

The newly renovated Sound View Inn boasts beautiful views of the Long Island Sound, ideal for taking in a fall sunset.

The Jedediah Hawkins Inn has six beautifully decorated rooms that are perfect for a couple's retreat in Jamesport. It also has a full restaurant and a Speakeasy, and it's only a few blocks from The Main Street Biscuit Co.

Lastly, the Hyatt Place is located right on the water in Riverhead and is conveniently located next to the aquarium in town.

Whether you want some time to yourself to escape the city, to plan a trip for the family, or to spend some quality time with your significant other, the North Fork is the ideal fall counterpart to a summer in the Hamptons.