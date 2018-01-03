Finance :  Paul Manafort was indicted for spending his hidden millions in lavish ways — and now there's a new twist

Home renovations, Range Rovers, and nearly $850,000 worth of men's clothing are just a few of the "personal items" Paul Manafort bought, the indictment said.
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort filed a civil lawsuit against special counsel Robert Mueller, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, and the US Department of Justice, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
Manafort is accusing Rosenstein of exceeding his power by appointing Mueller to investigate the Trump campaign's ties to Russia and "any matters that arose or may arise directly from" the initial inquiry.
By looking into his finances and offshore business dealings that go as far back as 2005, Manafort alleged that Mueller's scrutiny went "far beyond" investigating whether there was any collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian actors.
Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates were indicted by a grand jury in October on a range of charges, including money laundering and tax fraud. The men are accused of laundering more than $21 million — more than $18 million by Manafort and more than $3 million by Gates — from 2006 to at least 2016. They pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The indictment says that from 2008 to 2014, Manafort used offshore accounts to wire over $12 million to fund a luxurious lifestyle and an additional $6.4 million to purchase two New York City properties — a condominium on Howard Street and a brownstone on Union Street — and a house in Arlington, Virginia.
Keep scrolling to see the vendors of the lavish "personal items" the indictment says Manafort bought using funds in offshore accounts.
This figure includes $163,705 in payments for three Range Rovers, $47,000 for a separate purchase of a Range Rover, and $62,750 for a Mercedes-Benz.
This includes $125,650 paid to a contractor in Virginia and $432,487 paid to a contractor in Florida.
This includes separate payments of $164,740 and $655,500 to landscapers in the Hamptons.
This includes $1,319,281 paid to a home automation, lighting, and home entertainment company in Florida, and $112,825 paid to an audio, video, and control system home integration installation company in the Hamptons.
This includes $623,910 paid to an antique dealer in New York, as well as $934,350 paid to an antique rug store and $100,000 to a related vendor in Alexandria, Virginia.