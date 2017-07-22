Finance :  Passengers rescued from disabled plane that landed in the East River in New York

Home > Business Insider > Finance >

The New York Fire Department was responding to the scene, where the plane floated on the water near 20th Street.

Rescuers tend to a disabled seaplane on the East River in New York. play

Rescuers tend to a disabled seaplane on the East River in New York.

(Screenshot via ABC7 New York)
Some passengers were taken off of a small plane that landed on the East River in New York on Friday.

The New York Fire Department was responding to the scene, where the plane floated on the water near 20th Street, ABC7 New York reported.

The news station said the plane originally took off from East Hampton Airport around 2:35 p.m. local time. Rescuers responded to the scene of the landing shortly after 5:30 p.m. according to multiple local news outlets.

The Cessna Caravan C208 is registered to Tailwind Air Service, a company that provides shuttle service throughout the northeast, including the Hamptons, NBC New York reported.

