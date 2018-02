news

Stock markets are officially in a correction, with the S&P 500 losing 100 points Thursday.

Only 15 S&P stocks finished in the green Thursday, with Viacom and Coty leading the pack.



US stocks are officially in a correction after a massive selloff Thursday wiped out hundreds of points from the Dow Jones industrial average and the S&P 500.

Only 15 S&P stocks finished in the green. Here they are:

Outside of the S&P, all 30 Dow Jones industrial average stocks ended Thursday in the red. Here's who lost the most.

