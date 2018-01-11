Finance :  Nvidia clarifies an earlier statement that sent the stock sliding (NVDA)

news

Nvidia clarified its own blog post on Wednesday.

The original post suggested that Nvidia's GPUs were vulnerable to the Spectre flaw affecting most modern CPUs, which sent the company's stock lower.

Nvidia's GPUs are immune to the Spectre flaw.

Nvidia graphics processing units are not, in fact, affected by the Spectre flaw present in nearly all computer, tablet, and phone CPUs, the company said on Wednesday.

This clarifies a blog post the company released late Tuesday that seemed to suggest that Nvidia's GPUs were affected by the Spectre flaw. The original blog post sent shares of Nvidia sliding in early trading Wednesday, and the company has since updated its post.

Nvidia told Markets Insider it has updated the display driver technology for many of its GPUs to help mitigate any issues from Spectre, and the original blog post meant to announce the updates, not suggest the company's GPUs were affected by the flaw.

Nvidia's shares ended the day up 0.78% higher at $223.68.

The Spectre and Meltdown flaws were originally discovered by Google engineers, and have sent computer makers scrambling to patch their hardware to protect against potential hacks. The vulnerabilities could allow for bad actors to have access to privileged data on a computer, even without the appropriate permissions.

The hacks are most worrisome for companies running cloud computing servers, as customers often rent time on the same machines, meaning hackers could spy on other customers' data being stored by cloud providers like Google, Amazon, and Microsoft. Nvidia's graphics cards often are used alongside traditional CPUs in these servers to speed up certain programs.

Nvidia is up 11% this year.