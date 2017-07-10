Finance :  Nobody wants to buy this $18 million Brooklyn mansion with connections to mobsters and a Russian heiress

It looks like Miami, but its soul is pure Brooklyn. In 2013, this "bonkers" estate was the most expensive home in Brooklyn, on sale for $30 million.

But just the following year, it got a price chop down to $17 million. Last year, it shed both a neighboring home and another $4.5 million from its price tag, and it listed for $12.5 million.

Now it's back, and this time it has an $18 million price tag and an adjoining guest home included.

The 10-bedroom Mill Basin property is a gated waterfront compound with a storied past and more than 23,000 square feet of interior space.

The main house was originally built and owned by John Rosatti, a multimillionaire with connections to the Colombo crime family. He then sold the property to Russian heiress Galina Anisimova (known as the mother of the "Russian Paris Hilton") for $3 million in the late 1990s.

Outside, the mansion has a 1,000-square-foot pool, a 40-person pavilion for parties, and 30,000 square feet of outdoor gardens. The main house boasts a downstairs wine cellar, 257 feet of waterfront, a four-car garage, and a two-boat marina. Taken together, this is more akin in style to something you'd see in Miami than in Brooklyn.

Douglas Elliman has the listing.

Megan Willett and Raisa Bruner contributed reporting to earlier versions of this article.

Here's the entrance to the home that was at one time Brooklyn's most expensive property.

The home is perched right on the Mill Basin waterfront and has its own private marina.

Mill Basin is pretty deep in Brooklyn — about an hour's car ride (or longer on public transportation) from midtown Manhattan.

The gated four-story compound was originally listed for $30 million back in 2013.

The main house has four stories and 14,000 square feet of indoor space.

In total, there are 14 rooms in the home.

Many of them have stunning floor-to-ceiling windows looking out on the water.

This is the so-called circle meditation room, complete with skylight. Fancy.

The living room is large enough for two full sectional couches.

The master bedroom has endless water views.

There are also eight bathrooms and two powder rooms.

Outside, the home has a 1,000-square-foot pool and 30,000 square feet of gardens.

This little outdoor area would be great for entertaining.

The home also has 257 feet of Brooklyn waterfront.

You can watch a video tour of the estate below.