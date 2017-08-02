Finance :  No one wants to buy Trump's Caribbean estate, which just got a $11 million price chop

President Trump's luxurious St. Martin estate has gotten a massive price cut.
Le Château des Palmiers was previously listed for $28 million with Sotheby's International Realty. The price was lowered by more than $11 million about a month ago, the Washington Post reported. It's now listed for $16.9 million.
It's a walled estate across nearly five acres, with both a main house and a guest house. In total, the compound has 11 bedrooms.
Records show that it was listed for just under $20 million when Trump purchased it in 2013, though it's unclear how much he ended up paying for it.
According to disclosure filings obtained by the Wall Street Journal in 2015, Trump owns the property through two companies called Excel Venture I LLC and Excel Venture Corp II. Trump typically uses the Caribbean escape as a rental property, and, according to the disclosure, he gets between $100,000 and $1 million a year from it. The sale is being handled by a revocable trust run by Donald Trump Jr. and Trump Organization executive Allen Weisselberg.
Take a look around inside:
Though Trump didn't develop the house himself, he added his own flair to it after purchasing it in 2013.
play
Though Trump didn't develop the house himself, he added his own flair to it after purchasing it in 2013. (Sotheby's International Real Estate)
Plenty of light shines through the main house.
play
Plenty of light shines through the main house. (Sotheby's International Real Estate)
The front doors bear his family crest.
play
The front doors bear his family crest. (Sotheby's International Real Estate)
As expected, there's a lot of gold leaf.
play
As expected, there's a lot of gold leaf. (Sotheby's International Real Estate)
There's even a chandelier in the kitchen.
play
There's even a chandelier in the kitchen. (Sotheby's International Real Estate)
There are also more casual spaces in the home, like this media room ...
play
There are also more casual spaces in the home, like this media room ... (Sotheby's International Real Estate)
... and the home gym.
play
... and the home gym. (Sotheby's International Real Estate)
Five bedrooms are spread throughout the main mansion.
play
Five bedrooms are spread throughout the main mansion. (Sotheby's International Real Estate)
All are of an exceptional size.
play
All are of an exceptional size. (Sotheby's International Real Estate)
There's an elaborate mural on the ceiling of the dining room.
play
There's an elaborate mural on the ceiling of the dining room. (Sotheby's International Real Estate)
The bathrooms are similarly opulent.
play
The bathrooms are similarly opulent. (Sotheby's International Real Estate)
A guest house with four bedrooms is also on the estate.
play
A guest house with four bedrooms is also on the estate. (Sotheby's International Real Estate)
It's considerably more understated than the main home, but it still boasts four bedrooms.
play
It's considerably more understated than the main home, but it still boasts four bedrooms. (Sotheby's International Real Estate)
The estate itself measures just under five acres of land, with an eight-foot wall at the end of the property. There's also a two-bedroom manager's area, bringing the bedroom total to 11.
play
The estate itself measures just under five acres of land, with an eight-foot wall at the end of the property. There's also a two-bedroom manager's area, bringing the bedroom total to 11. (Sotheby's International Real Estate)
A pool and a private beach provide plenty of options to relax.
play
A pool and a private beach provide plenty of options to relax. (Sotheby's International Real Estate)
The rest of the structures on the property match the main home.
play
The rest of the structures on the property match the main home. (Sotheby's International Real Estate)
The rental prices Trump charged ranged from $6,000 to $28,000 per night, depending on the time of year and which of the houses was being rented.
play
The rental prices Trump charged ranged from $6,000 to $28,000 per night, depending on the time of year and which of the houses was being rented. (Sotheby's International Real Estate)
It's typical Trump luxury.
play
It's typical Trump luxury. (Sotheby's International Real Estate)