Finance :  No one wants to buy Trump's Caribbean estate, which just got a $11 million price chop

  • Published:

Trump's walled estate in St. Martin has been used as a rental property, and now his trust is looking to offload it.

Trump owns Le Château des Palmiers on the Caribbean island of St. Martin. play

Trump owns Le Château des Palmiers on the Caribbean island of St. Martin.

(Sotheby's and Reuters/Carlos Barria)
President Trump's luxurious St. Martin estate has gotten a massive price cut.

Le Château des Palmiers was previously listed for $28 million with Sotheby's International Realty. The price was lowered by more than $11 million about a month ago, the Washington Post reported. It's now listed for $16.9 million.

It's a walled estate across nearly five acres, with both a main house and a guest house. In total, the compound has 11 bedrooms.

Records show that it was listed for just under $20 million when Trump purchased it in 2013, though it's unclear how much he ended up paying for it.

According to disclosure filings obtained by the Wall Street Journal in 2015, Trump owns the property through two companies called Excel Venture I LLC and Excel Venture Corp II. Trump typically uses the Caribbean escape as a rental property, and, according to the disclosure, he gets between $100,000 and $1 million a year from it. The sale is being handled by a revocable trust run by Donald Trump Jr. and Trump Organization executive Allen Weisselberg.

Take a look around inside:

Though Trump didn't develop the house himself, he added his own flair to it after purchasing it in 2013.

Plenty of light shines through the main house.

The front doors bear his family crest.

As expected, there's a lot of gold leaf.

There's even a chandelier in the kitchen.

There are also more casual spaces in the home, like this media room ...

... and the home gym.

Five bedrooms are spread throughout the main mansion.

All are of an exceptional size.

There's an elaborate mural on the ceiling of the dining room.

The bathrooms are similarly opulent.

A guest house with four bedrooms is also on the estate.

It's considerably more understated than the main home, but it still boasts four bedrooms.

The estate itself measures just under five acres of land, with an eight-foot wall at the end of the property. There's also a two-bedroom manager's area, bringing the bedroom total to 11.

A pool and a private beach provide plenty of options to relax.

The rest of the structures on the property match the main home.

The rental prices Trump charged ranged from $6,000 to $28,000 per night, depending on the time of year and which of the houses was being rented.

It's typical Trump luxury.

