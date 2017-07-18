Finance :  Nigeria’s Inflation rate declines to 16.1%, but food prices are hitting the sky

The inflation rate in Nigeria has eased for the fifth consecutive time in June 2017 to 16.1% from 16.5% recorded in May.

According to the information released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday, July 17, 2017, price level in the African largest economy contracted at the lowest rate since 2015.

Nigeria is in its second year of recession and is contending with a currency crisis and dollar shortages brought on by a drastic drop in global oil prices. Though this indicates relative ease in some of the policy variables that plunged the nation into recession, yet general food and utility prices are on the rise.

The month-on-month inflation is recorded at 1.58%, which indicates that prices of goods and services are increasing as well as reducing the purchasing power of the people. By implications, affecting the quality of life of the citizenry.

The food price index showed 0.64% increase from 19.27% recorded in May to 19.91% in June. This is due to price hike pressure from major consumables such as meat, bread and cereals, fish, potatoes, yam and other tubers, oils and fats, milk, cheese and eggs, coffee, tea and cocoa.

Hence, making the decline in the general price level to have little or no impact welfare of the people. Also, the core inflation which measures fluctuations in prices of other basic utilities such as the price of energy, transportation and others declined by 0.50% from 13% recorded in May 2017.

Aside from the increase in the price of notable foods, prices of major utilities such as solid and liquid fuels, clothing materials, spirits, books and stationeries, flight tickets, garments, shoes and footwear and motorcycles also increased in June.