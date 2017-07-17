Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Netflix hits all-time high after crushing earnings (NFLX)

Finance Netflix hits all-time high after crushing earnings (NFLX)

  • Published:

The company added 5.2 million total streaming subscribers, which was much higher than the 3.2 million expected by Wall Street.

netflix stock price play

netflix stock price

(Markets Insider)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Netflix took off after announcing better than expected earnings for the second quarter.

The company added 5.2 million total streaming subscribers, which was much higher than the 3.2 million expected by Wall Street. It also beat Wall Street's guidance numbers for the third quarter, saying it expects 4.4 million new subscribers compared to the 3.99 million expected, according to data from Bloomberg.

The news sent shares of Netflix rocketing higher. Shares were up 8.36% higher, and are trading at an all-time high of $175.18 in after-market trading. The company's previous intraday high was $166.87 on June 30 of this year.

Subscriber growth is one of the most important numbers for the company, as it doesn't have advertisements on its platform. The company brought in $2.78 billion in revenue, compared to the $2.76 expected, on the back of the subscriber growth.

The company missed slightly on earnings per share, bringing in $0.15 compared to the $0.16 expected.

Netflix is up 37.66% this year, including Monday's move.

Click here to read more about Netflix's stock price...

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance Nigerian banks increase cap on international spending, as FX...bullet
3 Finance Tesla will survive — but still won't rule the electric-car...bullet

Finance

Shire CEO Flemming Ornskov.
Finance The CEO of a $50 billion company explains why investment bankers are moaning 'about the tough times they're going through' (SHGP)
Servers for data storage are seen at Advania's Thor Data Center in Hafnarfjordur, Iceland August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Ari/File Photo
Finance The hottest trend in cryptocurrencies was just dealt a big blow
null
Finance STOCKS DO NOTHING: Here's what you need to know
null
Finance MORGAN STANLEY: These are the best stocks to own in 2018