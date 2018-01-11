Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Morgan Stanley just announced its 2018 managing director promotions (MS)

Finance Morgan Stanley just announced its 2018 managing director promotions (MS)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Morgan Stanley just announced a 153 new managing director promotions.

null play

null

(Reuters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Morgan Stanley just announced a 153 new managing director promotions.
  • The position at the investment bank is among the most coveted on Wall Street.


Morgan Stanley announced Thursday a new class of 153 new managing directors, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Of the new promotions, 64% came from the Institutional Securities, Investment Management, and Wealth Management divisions. Ninety-five of the new MDs work in the Americas; 38 in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and 20 in Asia.

The managing director title at the investment bank is among the most coveted on Wall Street.

The 153 promotions bests the 2017 tally of 140, and is just shy of the 2016 class of 156, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Morgan Stanley also kicked off Wall Street's bonus season announcements Thursday, telling staffers how much compensation they'll receive for their performance in 2017.

This story is developing.

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Lifestyle How Michael Essien spends his moneybullet
3 Finance 6 businesses that are guaranteed to give you profit in Africabullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Servers for data storage are seen at Advania's Thor Data Center in Hafnarfjordur, Iceland
Finance The technology behind bitcoin is only halfway through its evolution
General Electric
Finance GE has lots of good stuff going on — but it’s not enough to turnaround the company just yet (GE)
General Electric
Finance GE has lots of good stuff going on — but it’s not enough to turnaround the company just yet (GE)
Make the most of Restaurant Week in NYC this year.
Finance 11 restaurants worth trying during Restaurant Week in New York City