Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Morgan Stanley is throwing its support behind five minority-led tech firms (MS)

Finance Morgan Stanley is throwing its support behind five minority-led tech firms (MS)

  • Published:

Morgan Stanley has launched a new Multicultural Innovation Lab to help propel five minority-led tech startups.

James Gorman play

James Gorman

(Yuri Gripas/Reuters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Morgan Stanley has launched a new Multicultural Innovation Lab to help propel minority-led tech startups.

The first cohort of companies the lab is sponsoring include five tech firms, spanning industries from commerce to finance.

The bank will sponsor two cohorts a year.

The selected-companies are working out of Morgan Stanley's global headquarters in New York during the four-month program. As such, they will be able to tap into the bank's networks to identify potential customers and investors, according to a spokesperson for Morgan Stanley.

The companies also have access to insights from Newark Venture Partners, a New Jersey-based venture capital firm, and Techstars, a global entrepreneurial network.

William Crowder, formerly head of Comcast Ventures, is the Entrepreneur-In-Residence.

The point of the incubator is to help entrepreneurs of minority backgrounds, who are often ignored by venture capital firms, scale and grow.

“With less than 3% of venture capital dollars going to multicultural entrepreneurs, we will use Morgan Stanley’s global reach to provide the capital, content, and connections needed to help accelerate the growth of these exciting companies and help bridge that funding gap,” said Alice Vilma, executive director of Morgan Stanley.

The five firms selected are as follows:

  • AptDeco - AptDeco is a peer-to-peer marketplace that connects buyers and sellers of preowned furniture.
  • GitLinks - GitLinks helps clients monitor security and legal compliance using artificial intelligence.
  • Kairos - Kairos helps businesses integrate facial recognition capabilities into their infrastructures.
  • Landit - Landit is a social networking site that provides a platform for women to achieve success by connecting them with personalized career advancement opportunities.
  • Trigger Finance - Trigger Finance sifts through relevant world and financial news events for do-it-yourself investors and identifies actions they can make to best position their portfolio.

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance Bitcoin splits in 2bullet
3 Finance 22 clothing items every man should own before he turns 30bullet

Finance

Ferrari GTC4 Lusso 12
Finance Ferrari's CEO had a hilarious exchange with a Wall Street analyst about SUV rumors (RACE)
Oracle founder Larry Ellison reportedly owns 10 properties on Carbon Beach.
Finance Here's what it's like on 'Billionaire's Beach,' the exclusive stretch of sand in Malibu where a music mogul sold his home for $85 million
null
Finance MORGAN STANLEY: For an industry to be 'safe from Amazon' it must have one of these 5 traits (AMZN)
null
Finance How much money you need to earn to be in the top 1% at every age