Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Morgan Stanley beats, trading delivers strong results despite 'subdued environment' (MS)

Finance Morgan Stanley beats, trading delivers strong results despite 'subdued environment' (MS)

  • Published:

Morgan Stanley beat Wall Street estimates for second quarter earnings, following the trend set by its peers.

Chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley James P. Gorman participates in a panel discussion at the New York Times 2015 DealBook Conference at the Whitney Museum of American Art on November 3, 2015 in New York City. play

Chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley James P. Gorman participates in a panel discussion at the New York Times 2015 DealBook Conference at the Whitney Museum of American Art on November 3, 2015 in New York City.

(Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Morgan Stanley beat Wall Street estimates for second quarter earnings, following the trend set by its peers.

The bank delivered earnings per share of $0.87, up from $0.75 in the second quarter of 2016, and ahead of the $0.76 expected by analysts.

“Our second quarter results demonstrated the resilience of our franchise in a subdued trading environment," CEO and chairman James Gorman said in a statement.

Each of the key business lines at the bank posted increased revenues, with revenues more broadly holding remarkably steady.

In particular, the bank posted only a small drop in fixed income trading revenues, in constrast to sharp declines at Goldman Sachs and elsewhere.

Here's what you need to know:

  • The bank delivered net revenues of $9.5 billion, up from $8.9 billion a year ago.
  • Net revenues increased in each of the three key business lines: institutional securities, wealth management and investment management.
  • Institutional securities, which houses sales and trading and investment banking, generated $4.8 billion in revenues, up from $4.6 billion a year ago, driven by a strong performance in investment banking and in equities trading. Net income for the unit fell slightly to $1.4 billion. Equity sales and trading revenues tipped up, while fixed income trading revenues dropped slightly.
  • Wealth management posted $4.15 billion in revenues, up from $3.8 billion. The unit had a pre-tax margin of 25%, delivering net income of $1.1 billion, up from $859 million.
  • Investment management revenues increased to $665 million, up from $583 million. Net income for the unit increased to $142 million.

Morgan Stanley's cap a generally strong showing from its peers. Each of the big banks beat estimates, with JPMorgan hauling in record earnings from its commercial banking and asset and wealth management units. On Tuesday, Bank of America Merrill Lynch bested Wall Street estimates, with record quarters in global banking and wealth management, while Goldman Sachs beat estimates despite a sharp drop in trading revenues.

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance Tesla will survive — but still won't rule the electric-car...bullet
3 Finance Nigerian banks increase cap on international spending, as FX...bullet

Finance

Mongolian-born Tomozuna Oyakata, or master of the Tomozuna stable (L), attends his wrestlers' training session.
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, TSLA, BP, SNAP, UAL, AAPL, QCOM)
social care
Finance Social care charities are facing a £400 million bill that could prove devastating
null
Finance There are concerns that someone is leaking sensitive data to the markets ahead of time
Anyone can play the market's hottest companies using the First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index ETF, which heavily features FANG.
Finance The best way to trade the market's hottest stocks (FDN, FB, AMZN, NFLX, GOOGL)