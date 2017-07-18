Finance :  Microsoft adds new invoicing features (MSFT)

Microsoft is adding several new features that help make the company's workplace software-and-service subscription offering, Office 365, more appealing
Microsoft is adding several new features that help make the company's workplace software-and-service subscription offering, Office 365, more appealing to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the US, UK, and Canada, according to a company blog post.
One of its new tools, Microsoft Invoicing, makes it easier to create estimates and invoices in a timely manner while also tracking pending payments and processing payments quickly. The service will also integrate with PayPal, so users can accept credit and debit cards online, and will connect with QuickBooks to let firms sync customer and catalog data, and transfer invoicing information to accounts.
Digital invoicing features help resolve major pain points for SMEs, reducing both time and costs.
