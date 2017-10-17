Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Meet the 9 richest people in America, who have a combined fortune of $567 billion

Finance Meet the 9 richest people in America, who have a combined fortune of $567 billion

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos are among America's richest people, but they don't take the top spot.

Not every billionaire in the US was rich enough to make the list. play

Not every billionaire in the US was rich enough to make the list.

(Brendan Hoffman / Getty)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

On Tuesday, Forbes released its 2017 list of the richest people in America.

The Forbes 400 list features the wealthiest billionaires in the US, but not every American with three commas in their net worth made the cut.

A record 169 billionaires, including Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg and Under Armour's Kevin Plank, fell short of the minimum net worth required to land them among the richest of the rich in the US. All members of the 2017 Forbes 400 have a net worth of at least $2 billion, which is 18% higher than the $1.7 billion minimum required in 2016.

To determine the ranking, Forbes took into account stakes in public and private companies, real estate holdings, and other assets including art, jewelry, cars, and planes. All net worth estimates are current as of October 17, 2017.

Scroll through to see America's richest people, and how much their fortune is worth.

9. Larry Page: $44.6 billion

9. Larry Page: $44.6 billion play

9. Larry Page: $44.6 billion

(Justin Sullivan/Getty)

Source of wealth: Google

Age: 44

Residence: Palo Alto, California

Read more on Forbes.



8. Michael Bloomberg: $46.8 billion

8. Michael Bloomberg: $46.8 billion play

8. Michael Bloomberg: $46.8 billion

(Getty Images / Paul Morigi)

Source of wealth: Bloomberg LP

Age: 75

Residence: New York, New York

Read more on Forbes.



6. David Koch: $48.5 billion

6. David Koch: $48.5 billion play

6. David Koch: $48.5 billion

(REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)

Source of wealth: Diversified

Age: 77

Residence: New York, New York

Read more on Forbes.



6. Charles Koch: $48.5 billion

6. Charles Koch: $48.5 billion play

6. Charles Koch: $48.5 billion

(YouTube/CBS This Morning)

Source of wealth: Diversified

Age: 81

Residence: Wichita, Kansas

Read more on Forbes.



5. Larry Ellison: $59 billion

5. Larry Ellison: $59 billion play

5. Larry Ellison: $59 billion

(Oracle)

Source of wealth: Software

Age: 73

Residence: Woodside, California

Read more on Forbes.



4. Mark Zuckerberg: $71 billion

4. Mark Zuckerberg: $71 billion play

4. Mark Zuckerberg: $71 billion

(REUTERS/Stephen Lam)

Source of wealth: Facebook

Age: 33

Residence: Palo Alto, California

Read more on Forbes.



3. Warren Buffett: $78 billion

3. Warren Buffett: $78 billion play

3. Warren Buffett: $78 billion

(Paul Morigi / Stringer / Getty Images)

Source of wealth: Berkshire Hathaway

Age: 87

Residence: Omaha, Nebraska

Read more on Forbes.



2. Jeff Bezos: $81.5 billion

2. Jeff Bezos: $81.5 billion play

2. Jeff Bezos: $81.5 billion

(Michael Seto/Business Insider)

Source of wealth: Amazon.com

Age: 53

Residence: Seattle, Washington

Read more on Forbes.



1. Bill Gates: $89 billion

1. Bill Gates: $89 billion play

1. Bill Gates: $89 billion

(Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Source of wealth: Microsoft

Age: 61

Residence: Medina, Washington

Read more on Forbes.



Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance Currencies of 4 smaller African countries that are stronger in...bullet
3 Nigeria’s grave oversight Unpacking life insurance!bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Some traders presumably debating the merits of the surging ETF market.
Finance There's an obscure company that's ground zero for one of the biggest debates in the stock market (MDP)
Elon Musk.
Finance Former Tesla factory workers are suing the company over claims of 'racially motivated abuse' (TSLA)
Razzy Ghomeshi, RBC Capital Markets.
Finance A rising star on Wall Street says the 2 things that will make you a success have nothing to do with money or smarts
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings
Finance MORGAN STANLEY: Netflix’s international growth will protect it from the competition (NFLX)