Finance :  Meet the 9 richest people in America, who have a combined fortune of $567 billion

On Tuesday, Forbes released its 2017 list of the richest people in America.

The Forbes 400 list features the wealthiest billionaires in the US, but not every American with three commas in their net worth made the cut.

A record 169 billionaires, including Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg and Under Armour's Kevin Plank, fell short of the minimum net worth required to land them among the richest of the rich in the US. All members of the 2017 Forbes 400 have a net worth of at least $2 billion, which is 18% higher than the $1.7 billion minimum required in 2016.

To determine the ranking, Forbes took into account stakes in public and private companies, real estate holdings, and other assets including art, jewelry, cars, and planes. All net worth estimates are current as of October 17, 2017.

Scroll through to see America's richest people, and how much their fortune is worth.

9. Larry Page: $44.6 billion

Source of wealth: Google

Age: 44

Residence: Palo Alto, California

8. Michael Bloomberg: $46.8 billion

Source of wealth: Bloomberg LP

Age: 75

Residence: New York, New York

6. David Koch: $48.5 billion

Source of wealth: Diversified

Age: 77

Residence: New York, New York

6. Charles Koch: $48.5 billion

Source of wealth: Diversified

Age: 81

Residence: Wichita, Kansas

5. Larry Ellison: $59 billion

Source of wealth: Software

Age: 73

Residence: Woodside, California

4. Mark Zuckerberg: $71 billion

Source of wealth: Facebook

Age: 33

Residence: Palo Alto, California

3. Warren Buffett: $78 billion

Source of wealth: Berkshire Hathaway

Age: 87

Residence: Omaha, Nebraska

2. Jeff Bezos: $81.5 billion

Source of wealth: Amazon.com

Age: 53

Residence: Seattle, Washington

1. Bill Gates: $89 billion

Source of wealth: Microsoft

Age: 61

Residence: Medina, Washington

