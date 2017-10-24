Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  McDonald's earnings match estimates as promos drive US growth (MCD)

Finance McDonald's earnings match estimates as promos drive US growth (MCD)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Beverage and McPick 2 promos helped drive sales growth.

McDonald's quarter pounder play

McDonald's quarter pounder

(Facebook/McDonald's)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

McDonald's on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings and sales that matched analysts' forecasts, as its promotions continued to drive sales growth at US restaurants.

The fast-food chain reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.76, matching the consensus estimate according to Bloomberg. Revenues also matched forecasts, at $5.75 billion. Analysts had forecast 3.4% growth.

Sales at stores open for at least one year rose 4.1% in the US, driven by beverage and McPick 2 promos, the company said.

More to come ...

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance Mark Zuckerberg and his college-sweetheart wife, Priscilla...bullet
3 Nigeria’s grave oversight Unpacking life insurance!bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Finance General Motors beats on earnings, shares rise (GM)
us dollar index
Finance The dollar is hovering amid a 'palpable sense of anticipation'
Greek actress Katerina Lehou, playing the role of High Priestess, holds a torch during the dress rehearsal for the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece.
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA)
london gherkin skyline city of london
Finance A startup that wants to be the iOS of Wall Street has made 2 big hires