Finance :  McDonald's earnings match estimates as promos drive US growth (MCD)

McDonald's on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings and sales that matched analysts' forecasts, as its promotions continued to drive sales growth at US restaurants.

The fast-food chain reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.76, matching the consensus estimate according to Bloomberg. Revenues also matched forecasts, at $5.75 billion. Analysts had forecast 3.4% growth.

Sales at stores open for at least one year rose 4.1% in the US, driven by beverage and McPick 2 promos, the company said.

