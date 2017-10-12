Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Maverick Capital, a $10.5 billion hedge fund, is jumping on one of the hottest trends in investing

Finance Maverick Capital, a $10.5 billion hedge fund, is jumping on one of the hottest trends in investing

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Maverick Capital is starting two quant funds that will accept up to $1 billion each, according to documents seen by Business Insider.

Lee Ainslie play

Lee Ainslie

(AP Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Maverick Capital is starting two quant funds, according to documents seen by Business Insider.

The Maverick Fundamental Quant Funds will accept money starting January 1, 2018 and will close once assets reach $1 billion in each, the documents show. The funds will prioritize existing Maverick investors.

Traditional stock pickers have been venturing into quant strategies over the past few years. And quant strategies have been hoovering up assets.

"Data science and quantitative analysis continue to hold the attention of the fundamental managers," Carlos Meija, managing partner at recruiting firm Options Group, said in a recent report. "On the one hand, they are eager to explore the ways in which big data can fuel idea generation and position management; and on the other hand, they are worried about how to compete with quantitative/systematic investors and HFT firms. As a result, equity hedge funds are hiring data strategists, scientists and engineers."

Dallas-based Maverick's flagship fund, meanwhile, had made no money as of mid-year, Business Insider earlier reported.

Dallas-based Maverick, which as of mid-year managed about $10.5 billion firmwide, primarily blamed its short book.

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance Nigeria not among top 10 investment destinations in Africa for...bullet
3 Nigeria’s grave oversight Unpacking life insurance!bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Screen Shot 2017 10 12 at 3.12.29 PM
Finance Bitcoin surges past $5,300 'as bulls returned to the market with a vengeance'
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speaks about the U.S. economy during an interview in New York
Finance Fed president James Bullard tells us why he disagrees with his colleagues about the need for more rate hikes
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg sits for audience questions in an onstage interview for the Atlantic Magazine in Washington, September 18, 2013.
Finance Here's how easy it is for anyone — including Russian operatives — to target you with ads on Facebook
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - SEPTEMBER 20: San Juan is seen during a blackout after Hurricane Maria made landfall on September 20, 2017 in Puerto Rico.
Finance A former energy official for Obama explains why Tesla has the best plan for helping Puerto Rico