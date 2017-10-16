Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Marriott is the real winner of Aramark's $2.35 billion of deals (MAR, ARMK)

Finance Marriott is the real winner of Aramark's $2.35 billion of deals (MAR, ARMK)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Marriott owns a majority stake in one of the companies Aramark is buying, which means a big payday is coming for the hotel company.

Signage for the New York Marriott Marquis is seen in Manhattan, New York play

Signage for the New York Marriott Marquis is seen in Manhattan, New York

(Thomson Reuters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

On Monday, the food-services company Aramark said it would be spending a combined $2.35 billion to purchase AmeriPride Service, a uniform and linen service, and Avendra, a food and services supplier.

Marriot, which owns a 55% stake in Avendra, would receive about $650 million from the deal, and the stock is trading higher this morning. Marriott hares are up 0.51% on Monday after the sale was announced.

Shares of Aramark were up just slightly, 0.09%, to $42.37 after the announcement.

Aramark said it would spend $1 billion, or $850 million after adjusting for anticipated tax benefits, for AmeriPride. It said it would spend $1.35 billion, or $1.05 billion after tax benefits, for Avendra, of which Marriot is a majority owner.

The two companies "will significantly improve how we service our customers, while expanding our capabilities and scope in critical areas of our business," Aramark CEO Eric Foss said in a news release.

The company is expecting $70 million in annual cost synergies from AmeriPride and $40 million in synergies with Avendra.

To read more about the deal, click here.

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Nigeria’s grave oversight Unpacking life insurance!bullet
3 Finance The world's 10 largest megacities are home to over 19...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Growing short bets on the VIX remind some experts of the conditions leading up to the 1987 stock market crash.
Finance Bets on a 'dangerous' trade that reminds experts of the 1987 market crash just broke a record
null
Finance Ruby Tuesday is getting bought out after years of declining sales (RT)
us dollar
Finance The dollar is hovering
The value of Naira should be reflect the giant status of Nigerian economy.
Finance Currencies of 4 smaller African countries that are stronger in trade than Naira in 2017