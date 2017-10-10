Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Look inside the insane Brooklyn townhouse that Emily Blunt and John Krasinski just listed for $8 million

Look inside the insane Brooklyn townhouse that Emily Blunt and John Krasinski just listed for $8 million

John Krasinksi and Emily Blunt have placed their Brooklyn townhouse, located in Park Slope, on the market for $8 million.

Krasinksi and Blunt purchased the home in 2016.

Actors John Krasinksi and Emily Blunt have placed their Brooklyn townhouse, located in Park Slope, on the market for $8 million with Corcoran.

Despite their recent renovations to the home, the couple told The Wall Street Journal that they're not spending enough time there due to their acting work. "The house is so special — someone who can spend every night there should have it," Krasinksi said.

See the seven-bedroom house that's just steps away from Brooklyn's Prospect Park, below.

The couple purchased the home in 2016 for $6 million.

Originally built in 1909, recent renovations done by Michael Ingui of Baxt Ingui Architects kept many of the original details — such as its crown moldings — intact.

The home is 5,200-square-feet and has four flours.

A marble fireplace is in the center parlor, and heated floors are throughout.

The kitchen's skylight runs the length of the room.

There are seven bedrooms...

... and three and half bathrooms.

The master bedroom and bath take up the entire second floor.

On the garden level is a guest suite, and large family room.

The back door leads out to the fenced-in, private patio.

