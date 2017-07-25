Finance :  LIVE: Senate debates the future of the healthcare bill

The Senate is gearing up to vote on a health care bill this week.

Exactly which bill they'll be voting on is still very much up in the air.

Among the options are:

1) The Senate's plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act (better known as Obamacare).

2) A plan to strictly repeal Obamacare.

3) The House of Representative's plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.

It'll start with a motion to proceed on Tuesday, that will open up 20 hours of debate before the Senate begins to vote.

Here's a rough outline of how the process after the motion to proceed passes.

We're now headed into 20 hours of debate in legislative time. That's split equally between Democrats and Republicans.

The first amendment to be voted on is likely to be the ORRA to satisfy Paul and other conservatives. This plan is likely to be shot down by moderates.

The first amendment to be offered procedurally — but the second to be voted on, the news website Axios reported — would be the BCRA, which was last updated on Thursday. Again, Republicans can afford only two defections.

According to reports, there is an agreement between Sen. Rob Portman, a more moderate holdout, and Sen. Ted Cruz, a conservative, on an amendment that would keep the structure of the BCRA but allow insurers to sell non-Obamacare-compliant policies and throw in $100 billion to the state stabilization fund. But since that would require 60 votes to pass, and it has not been scored by the Congressional Budget Office, it is almost certainly doomed, since there are only 52 Republicans in the Senate.

There could then be a series of amendments to the House bill, including those from Democrats. Additionally, other healthcare legislation could be slotted in for a vote.

Finally, McConnell will try to push the Senate to pass a bundle of smaller amendments focused on repealing aspects of Obamacare like the individual mandate and medical-device tax. After this, the House and the Senate would flesh out a full replacement bill in a conference committee.

We'll be updating this post as the debate continues.

3:15 p.m. - Senator John McCain returns to vote on the motion.

McCain, who is recovering from brain surgery, was recently diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. McCain said in his speech that he will not vote for the bill as it is today. He pushed for the bill to have input from both parties.

"What do we have to lose to try and work together to find those solutions?" McCain said in a speech Tuesday.

3 p.m. - Senate voted to open debate on the bill.

A procedural vote to begin debate on the House's healthcare bill passed Tuesday afternoon by narrow by a count of 50-50. Vice President Mike Pence will serve as the tiebreaker to pass the motion.

Every Democrat voted against the motion, along with Senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski also voting against it.