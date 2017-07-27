Finance :  Lazard is having a record-breaking year amid a 'choppy' environment for M&A

Investment bank Lazard is having a record year, blowing past second-quarter revenue and profit estimates.

Lazard posted $120 million in profits in the quarter, or $0.91 per share, to go along with a record $720 million in operating revenue.

That well exceeded analyst expectations of $0.79 earnings per share and $629 million in revenue.

The firm also reported that assets under management rose to a record $226 billion, up $34 billion from a year ago.

"Lazard's record operating revenue underscores the power of our model and the global breadth and depth of our franchise," said Kenneth M. Jacobs, Chairman and CEO of Lazard. "We advised business and government leaders on a wide variety of strategic and financial matters around the world."

Lazard's strong quarter was driven by record mergers and acquisition advisory revenues of $323 million, 50% higher than the second quarter of 2016.

Deals Lazard advised on that were completed during the second quarter include:

Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion acquisition of Actelion

Danone's $12.5 billion acquisition of WhiteWave

United Arab Shipping Company's $12.5 billion combination with Hapag-Lloyd

Alinta Holdings on the sale of Alinta Energy to Chow Tai Fook Enterprises

Through the first half of 2017 Lazard has generated a record $1.35 billion in revenues, with $585 million coming from asset management, $571 million from M&A and advisory, and $176 million from restructuring.

Despite strong results from the M&A business — which for completed transactions reflects efforts from the prior year to 18 months — Jacobs said the M&A environment overall was bumpy in 2017 so far.

"The first half was choppy, I would concur with most of my competitors on that," Jacobs told Business Insider. "The larger transactions fell off significantly."

Valuations across industries continue to be "charged," Jacobs added, given the healthy economy, cheap financing, and record amounts of dry powder companies are holding on to.

"It's a good environment but it's not a great environment," he continued. "I think the second half of this year we're likely to see a pick-up in larger transactions."