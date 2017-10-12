Finance :  JPMorgan misses on a key number (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase reported third-quarter earnings on Thursday, missing on a key number.

The bank announced FICC sales & trading revenue of $3.16 billion, which was shy of the $3.18 billion that analysts were anticipating. Revenue from fixed income trading was down 27% versus a year ago, "driven by low volatility and tighter credit spreads, against a very strong prior year quarter," according to the earnings release.

Wall Street banks were expected to have a difficult quarter trading as markets have been locked in a period of low volatility.

Here's a look at the key numbers:

EPS: $1.76 versus $1.65 expected (may not compare)

$1.76 versus $1.65 expected (may not compare) Revenue: $25.3 billion versus $25.6 billion expected

$25.3 billion versus $25.6 billion expected Equity sales and trading revenue: $1.36 billion versus $1.41 billion expected

$1.36 billion versus $1.41 billion expected Investment banking revenue: $1.71 billion versus $1.65 billion expected

$1.71 billion versus $1.65 billion expected Net income: $6.7 billion versus $5.9 billion expected

$6.7 billion versus $5.9 billion expected Consumer and community banking posted a 6% increase in revenue to $12 billion. Net income for the unit was up 16% at $2.6 billion.

In the corporate and investment bank, banking revenues increased 5% to $3.1 billion, but markets and investor services revenue dropped 16% to $5.5 billion.

Commercial banking had a record quarter for revenue, at $2.1 billion, and asset and wealth management had record net income of $674 million.

Shares of JPMorgan are trading down 0.50% immediately after the results.