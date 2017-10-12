Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  JPMorgan misses on a key number (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase is set to announce third-quarter earnings Thursday at 6:45 a.m.

FILE PHOTO: JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon speaks at a Remain in the EU campaign event attended by Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne (not shown) at JP Morgan's corporate centre in Bournemouth, southern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo play

JPMorgan Chase reported third-quarter earnings on Thursday, missing on a key number.

The bank announced FICC sales & trading revenue of $3.16 billion, which was shy of the $3.18 billion that analysts were anticipating. Revenue from fixed income trading was down 27% versus a year ago, "driven by low volatility and tighter credit spreads, against a very strong prior year quarter," according to the earnings release.

Wall Street banks were expected to have a difficult quarter trading as markets have been locked in a period of low volatility.

Here's a look at the key numbers:

  • EPS: $1.76 versus $1.65 expected (may not compare)
  • Revenue: $25.3 billion versus $25.6 billion expected
  • Equity sales and trading revenue: $1.36 billion versus $1.41 billion expected
  • Investment banking revenue: $1.71 billion versus $1.65 billion expected
  • Net income: $6.7 billion versus $5.9 billion expected
  • Consumer and community banking posted a 6% increase in revenue to $12 billion. Net income for the unit was up 16% at $2.6 billion.
  • In the corporate and investment bank, banking revenues increased 5% to $3.1 billion, but markets and investor services revenue dropped 16% to $5.5 billion.
  • Commercial banking had a record quarter for revenue, at $2.1 billion, and asset and wealth management had record net income of $674 million.

Shares of JPMorgan are trading down 0.50% immediately after the results.

