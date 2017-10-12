Finance :  JPMorgan misses on a key number (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase is set to announce third-quarter earnings Thursday at 6:45 a.m.
JPMorgan Chase reported third-quarter earnings on Thursday, missing on a key number.
The bank announced FICC sales & trading revenue of $3.16 billion, which was shy of the $3.18 billion that analysts were anticipating. Revenue from fixed income trading was down 27% versus a year ago, "driven by low volatility and tighter credit spreads, against a very strong prior year quarter," according to the earnings release.
Wall Street banks were expected to have a difficult quarter trading as markets have been locked in a period of low volatility.
Here's a look at the key numbers:
Shares of JPMorgan are trading down 0.50% immediately after the results.