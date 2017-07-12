Finance :  JPMorgan launched a new tool to help fill 7,500 finance jobs in New York City (JPM)

Home > Business Insider > Finance >

More than 7,500 finance jobs are available in New York City, and JPMorgan is trying to fill them with a new search tool.

Thousands of finance jobs are available in New York City, and JPMorgan is trying to fill them with a new search tool.

On Wednesday, the bank and the Council for Adult and Experiential Learning unveiled BankingOnMyCareer.com, seeking to help New Yorkers find "middle-skilled" financial-services jobs. Such jobs typically require a bit more training than a high-school diploma and a bit less training than a bachelor's degree. According to a news release, 7,500 of these jobs are open in New York City.

"We want New Yorkers to know there are thousands of good-paying job opportunities in the financial services sector just waiting to be filled by middle-skilled workers," said Chauncy Lennon, the head of workforce initiatives at JPMorgan Chase.

Available job opportunities on the site include anti-money-laundering analyst, which pays $60,000 to $80,000 a year, and customer-service representative, which pays $28,000 to $36,000 a year.

BankingOnMyCareer.com is a collaboration among JPMorgan, CAEL, CUNY, and Partnership for NYC, a nonprofit representing businesses in the Big Apple. JPMorgan's contribution of $580,000 for the project is a part of its $350 million commitment to address the so-called skills gap.

Firms across the US are finding it difficult to fill positions that pay good salaries but require more than a high-school diploma. This is an issue to which Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan, has called attention.

"If you go to Texas, they need welders. If you go to other areas, they need people who can do construction, plumbing, electrical work," Dimon said in a recent interview with Business Insider's Matt Turner. "Business has to be involved locally with civic society, in this case schools, to get the kids trained to have a job."

