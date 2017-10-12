Finance :  JPMorgan beats, shrugs off tough trading quarter (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase reported third-quarter earnings on Thursday, and it beat Wall Street estimates.
The bank posted earnings of $1.76 a share, above the $1.65 consensus, with the consumer and community banking and corporate and investment banking units topping forecasts.
The bank shrugged off a weak quarter in fixed income, currencies, and commodities, in which it announced revenue of $3.16 billion, shy of the $3.18 billion that analysts were anticipating. Revenue from fixed-income trading was down 27% from a year ago, "driven by low volatility and tighter credit spreads, against a very strong prior year quarter," according to the earnings release.
Wall Street banks were expected to have a difficult quarter trading as markets have been locked in a period of low volatility.
In a memo to employees, the bank's corporate and investment banking CEO, Daniel Pinto, said that while a lot of attention was paid to trading revenue, the corporate and investment banking unit had "a very healthy quarter."
"While attention is often placed on comparative trading revenue, the overall CIB produced a very healthy quarter. It was one of our strongest investment banking quarters in a decade and our large transaction businesses each generated over $1 billion of steady revenue. Once again, our balanced strength across diverse businesses continues to deliver for clients and shareholders."
Here's a look at the key numbers:
Shares of JPMorgan were trading down 0.50% immediately after the results.