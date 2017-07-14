Finance :  JPMorgan beats, posts record breaking quarter (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase just reported second quarter earnings, posting a big beat.

"Loans and deposits continue to grow strongly, and card sales and merchant processing volumes were up double digits, reflecting our consistent investment in the business," CEO Jamie Dimon said. "In the Corporate & Investment Bank, we maintained our leadership in Banking, while Markets revenue was down amid lower volatility and client activity.”

“Commercial Banking delivered record results this quarter with broad strength across products and markets," he added. "And in Asset & Wealth Management, the performance also was excellent with record net income and AUM.”

Here are the key numbers: