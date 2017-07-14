Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  JPMorgan beats, posts record breaking quarter (JPM)

Finance JPMorgan beats, posts record breaking quarter (JPM)

  • Published:

Wall Street was expecting earnings per share of $1.60, with lower trading revenues likely to be offset by higher net interest income.

Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase &amp; Co. speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake play

Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co. speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Thomson Reuters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

JPMorgan Chase just reported second quarter earnings, posting a big beat.

"Loans and deposits continue to grow strongly, and card sales and merchant processing volumes were up double digits, reflecting our consistent investment in the business," CEO Jamie Dimon said. "In the Corporate & Investment Bank, we maintained our leadership in Banking, while Markets revenue was down amid lower volatility and client activity.”

“Commercial Banking delivered record results this quarter with broad strength across products and markets," he added. "And in Asset & Wealth Management, the performance also was excellent with record net income and AUM.”

Here are the key numbers:

  • Net income of $7 billion, or $1.82 per share. Analysts had forecast EPS of $1.58 per share, according to Bloomberg.
  • Reported revenue of $25.5 billion, with net interest income at $12.5 billion, up 8%, due to rising rates and loan growth.
  • The bank's consumer and community banking unit posted lower profits. CCB net income was down 16% on the same period last year. Increased interest income was offset by higher Card new account origination costs, and expenses were driven higher by auto lease appreciation costs and marketing spend.
  • Corporate and investment bank net income increased 7% to $2.7 billion. Global banking revenues increased 17% to $3.1 billion, offsetting a 11% decline in markets and investor services revenues to $5.8 billion. Fixed income trading revenues dropped sharply, down 19% to $3.2 billion.
  • Commercial banking delivered record revenues and profits, with revenue of $2.1 billion and net income of $902 million.
  • Asset and wealth management also delivered record profits, with net income of $624 million in net income. The bank also posted record assets under management at $1.9 trillion, and record client assets of $2.6 trillion.

Top 3

1 Finance Bitcoin is embroiled in a civil war — here's one way it can unfoldbullet
2 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
3 Finance Ethereum's share of the cryptocurrency market has explodedbullet

Finance

Ethereum
Finance Ethereum is sliding
wells fargo
Finance Wells Fargo beats on earnings, misses on revenue
A man walks past a Citibank branch in lower Manhattan, New York October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Finance Citigroup beats on earnings as fixed income business soars
null
Finance Here come retail sales ...