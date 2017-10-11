Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  JetBlue will sell you select round-trip tickets for $62 for one day only

Finance JetBlue will sell you select round-trip tickets for $62 for one day only

  • Published: , Refreshed:

JetBlue is offering amazing discounts on October 11.

JetBlue Airbus A321. play

JetBlue Airbus A321.

(JetBlue)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

JetBlue is having an impressive sale.

On Wednesday, JetBlue announced a special one day sale with one-way tickets for as low as $31. As a result, in some instances, travelers will be able to buy round-trip tickets for an astonishingly low price of $62.

The tickets are targeted towards Halloween travel between October 27 and November 4.

The $31 flights are available for flights between Atlanta-Boston, Austin-Long Beach, Boston- New York, Chicago-New York, New York-West Palm Beach, Tampa-Washington D.C, Denver-New York.

Discount fares for flights to destinations outside the US are also available but are pricer. For example, New York to Havana, Cuba is $70 one-way and Orlando to Mexico City, Mexico costs $75 one-way.

The sale ends at 11:59 pm ET on October 11 or when supplies run out. So act fast.

The tickets on offer are for travel on Jetblue's lowest fare class, Blue. As a result, the tickets do not include free checked luggage. However, passengers are allowed carry-on bags. The tickets also come with JetBlue's signature complement of free amenities including high-speed internet, satellite TV, snacks, sodas, and satellite radio.

The JetBlue announcement comes one day after Southwest Airlines announced a major fare sale with prices as low as $100 for round-trip flights. That sale ends on October 12.

Click here for the more details on the JetBlue sale:

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Nigeria’s grave oversight Unpacking life insurance!bullet
3 Finance The most popular private jet in the world just got a...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Finance Kroger surges after announcing it may sell its convenience-store business (KR)
null
Finance JEFFERIES: Google has 'the right pieces in place to win the race' to a $1 trillion valuation (GOOG, GOOGL)
Dana Byerlee, 33, of Santa Monica, prepares to use one of Southern California's first two bitcoin-to-cash ATMs, in Locali Conscious Convenience store in Venice, Los Angeles, California, June 21, 2014.
Finance Bitcoin isn't money — its a 'censorship-resistant asset class'
How Americans commute to work
Finance Americans' commuting habits haven't changed at all in the last 10 years