Finance :  JetBlue will sell you select round-trip tickets for $62 for one day only

JetBlue is having an impressive sale.

On Wednesday, JetBlue announced a special one day sale with one-way tickets for as low as $31. As a result, in some instances, travelers will be able to buy round-trip tickets for an astonishingly low price of $62.

The tickets are targeted towards Halloween travel between October 27 and November 4.

The $31 flights are available for flights between Atlanta-Boston, Austin-Long Beach, Boston- New York, Chicago-New York, New York-West Palm Beach, Tampa-Washington D.C, Denver-New York.

Discount fares for flights to destinations outside the US are also available but are pricer. For example, New York to Havana, Cuba is $70 one-way and Orlando to Mexico City, Mexico costs $75 one-way.

The sale ends at 11:59 pm ET on October 11 or when supplies run out. So act fast.

The tickets on offer are for travel on Jetblue's lowest fare class, Blue. As a result, the tickets do not include free checked luggage. However, passengers are allowed carry-on bags. The tickets also come with JetBlue's signature complement of free amenities including high-speed internet, satellite TV, snacks, sodas, and satellite radio.

The JetBlue announcement comes one day after Southwest Airlines announced a major fare sale with prices as low as $100 for round-trip flights. That sale ends on October 12.

