Finance :  Jack Ma was briefly dethroned as China's richest person — meet the man who replaced him

The Tencent founder and CEO started the company in the 1990s when he was 26.
China briefly had a new face at the top of its rich list on Monday.
Ma Huateng, also known as Pony, surpassed Alibaba's Jack Ma to become the country's richest man, according to Forbes' billionaires' list.
Pony Ma is the founder and CEO of internet company Tencent, which operates the super-popular WeChat app.
He became the 18th richest person in the world after his company's stock price jumped 3%, leaving Jack Ma in 20th place.
But Jack Ma swiftly reversed the switch on Monday afternoon after Alibaba's shares rallied nearly 3%. He is now back in 18th place in the list, which is updated in real-time. Pony Ma is in 19th.
Take a look at the slides below to learn more about Ma and Tencent.
Tencent is the company behind WeChat, a multi-purpose app which is like a mixture of WhatsApp, Google News, Uber, and Deliveroo. It has around a billion users.
Ma is currently the company's largest individual stakeholder, with a 8.71% interest in the company, Quartz reported.
Although his given name is Huateng, Ma also goes by Pony — a nickname likely chosen for its English meaning.
Pony and Tencent’s names, as well as Ma’s own surname, are all horse references. "Ma" means horse in Chinese, while Tencent’s Chinese name, teng xin, stands for "an era of messaging in the speed of 10,000 horses running."
Tencent's first product was an adaptation of Israeli instant messaging ICQ for the Chinese market, according to The Economist.
Ma held a series of ten bruising meetings behind closed doors, where independent experts took the company to task, according to Bloomberg.
WeChat launched in January 2011, and got popular fast.
By April this year, instant messaging app WeChat and sister service Weixin had recorded 938 million monthly active users, according to Tencent's 2017 Q1 report.
Weixin and WeChat are formally the same entity — Weixin is for users with a Chinese telephone number, whereas WeChat is for foreign phones.
Tencent has a stake in WeBank, China's first digital-only private bank, as well as in Chinese and international game development companies.
Chinese users collectively spend 1.7 billion hours a day on Tencent apps, Bloomberg reported.
In July, Chinese state newspaper People's Daily said the game spread "negative energy," Forbes reported.
The accusations came even after Tencent announced restrictions limiting younger users to shorter game times — up to an hour for users under 12, and up to two hours for users between 12 and 18 — following complaints that children were getting addicted to the game.
Ma led his company's leadership committee on a two-day hike through the Gobi Desert for their off-site retreat last year — a trip to represent the "culture of the company".
The trip consisted of two 26-kilometer hikes spread across two days, according to Bloomberg. Some members petitioned to abandon the trip and go home early, but Ma and Tencent president Martin Lau insisted on continuing.
"The trip is representative of the culture of the company," Lau later said. "We are much more focused on the direction of where we are going and the process than the share price."
The company raked in a 84 billion RMB (£9.6 billion or $12.5 billion) in gross profits in 2016, according to the company's annual report.