Finance :  It looks like millennial fashion retailer Missguided's CFO has left

LONDON — The CFO of fast-growing online fashion retailer Missguided appears to have left the business.

Filings with Companies House show Paul Masters is no longer a director and no longer listed as "a person with significant control." Masters' LinkedIn profile suggests he left the business in June.

Masters joined Missguided in early 2015 and has overseen a period of explosive growth for the retailer. Sales have risen from £51.1 million in 2014 to £117.2 million last year.

Masters could not be reached for comment. Missguided CEO Nitin Passi did not respond to an emailed request for comment. B Public Relations, Missguided's PR firm, did not respond to request for comment.

Manchester-based Missguided is currently one of the UK's most successful online fashion retailers. The fast fashion brand targets female teens and women in their early 20s and makes its own trendy clothes. Sales leapt by 34% last year to £117.2 million.

Masters told fashion industry magazine Drapers in 2015: "We have an established base in the UK, which is a real benefit to us, and a very fast sourcing model from our suppliers in China and the Far East. We can turn things round from conception of design to having it up on the site within a matter of weeks."

Masters apparent departure comes as Missguided explores taking on outside investment or possibly floating the business on the stock market. Sky News reported in April that it had appointed investment bank Rothschild to review its options.